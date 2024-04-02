Expansion, renovation underway at Hotel Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A local landmark is getting an upgrade.

A $14 million renovation is underway at Hotel Roanoke, bringing new technology, fresh designs, and custom-made furniture to all 328 guestrooms and suites.

That should be finished by the fall. The Grand Old Lady is also looking to expand its conference center.

“We’re excited to explore taking over our courtyard and turning that into some ballroom space for trade shows, exhibitors, general sessions and the design of it will also appeal to high-end social events like weddings, award banquets, and things like that,” said Brian Wells, general manager of Hotel Roanoke.

Plans also include a glass-enclosed patio on the front lawn, with fire pits, bocce ball, cornhole and other amenities. The project is still being finalized, but the hope is that construction will be complete in the next few years.