Health leaders urge people to get their vaccinations

Health leaders said getting your vaccination is the most important thing people can do to stay ahead of sicknesses.

The Virginia Department of Health gave an update Tuesday talking about measles cases increasing throughout the United States.

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

Doctors said measles is a vaccine-preventable disease and during this time they are urging communities to stay up to date on their vaccines. With other cases increasing, one thing doctors hit on was COVID-19 and influenza slowing down in levels of activity.

“Both COVID levels of activity and influenza levels of activity have significantly decreased in the last few weeks and specifically in the last week we’ve seen a really nice decrease in both influenza activity and covid 19 activity,” Cynthia Morrow, director of the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts said.

Doctors said having these lower levels is great news as we enter the warmer months.