‘Launch Christiansburg’ set to bring small businesses to the town

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Christiansburg town leaders have launched a program to help out small businesses that are in town and looking to start up. One business owner said this program could be great for the town.

“Starting a business and growing it from the ground up, there are always challenges and joys to it,” said Astleigh Hill. “I feel like having a program like the launch program is going to be an asset to anybody who is trying to start a business.”

Hill is the owner of the Chandlerie in downtown Christiansburg.

She’s been there since May of 2023 and said she believes small businesses are essential to a community.

“I feel like downtown is the heartbeat of a community,” Hill said.

After people complete the 10-week program, they get to pitch their ideas for the chance to be awarded up to $5,000 in grants.

“That can be a life-changing dollar amount for people in our area,” said Amanda Hebert, small business solutions manager for the Town of Christiansburg.

She said there are only a few requirements for people.

“We are asking for this first year for participants to be Christiansburg residents and we also need them to have a business idea when they come. They need to be willing to share that idea with people and be really willing to, in a safe environment, vet out that idea.”

Hill said as a business owner—seeing this support for small businesses is great.

“Seeing that they’re invested in bringing in small businesses and continuing the growth for the town, it feels promising not only as a small business owner but as a resident here in Christiansburg as well,” Hill said.

Officials with the town said for this program, there is a $200 deposit, but with that deposit, once they make their business pitch and complete the program, the deposit will come back to them.

Click here for more information on the program.