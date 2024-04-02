Lynchburg Police investigating burglary at RISE Dispensary

Lynchburg Police are investigating a burglary that happened overnight at RISE Cannabis Dispensary. (Lynchburg Police Department)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg Police are investigating a burglary that happened overnight at RISE Cannabis Dispensary.

According to police, on Monday at 11:35 p.m., officers responded to 1110 Campbell Avenue in reference to a police alarm. Upon arrival, officers found that the window to the front door had been broken out.

We’re told officers searched the interior but no one was found inside. Security video showed a man wearing glasses, a red shirt, and black pants throw a brick through the glass doors. LPD said he then entered the lobby area and took various items before leaving.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Owen at (434) 455-6157 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.