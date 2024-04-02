What to know for your pets ahead of the solar eclipse

With the solar eclipse on Monday, we wanted to know if there’s anything we can do to safeguard our pets.

Veterinarians tell us for the most part, there’s nothing really to be concerned about with our animals.

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

They said if you have a nervous animal, it may become a little more anxious.

They also said for our outdoor animals, most will just start their bedtime routine.

“They do have internal clocks,” said Mark Freeman with the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine. “So their internal clocks are going to say it’s getting dark, but it’s not the right time. So that may show a little bit of anxiety or [a] fear response as a consequence.”

Freeman said you do not have to worry about your pets needing eye protection, they won’t look up at the sun like we will.