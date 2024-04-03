65º
Local News

Man arrested after authorities seize over $237k in drugs during Blacksburg investigation

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Blacksburg, Drugs
Julius C. Semple-Dormer charged after authorities seize over $237k in drugs from Blacksburg residence. (Blacksburg Police Department) (WSLS)

BLACKSBURG, Va. – A man was arrested after authorities seized over $237,000 of illicit drugs during a narcotics trafficking investigation in Blacksburg.

The Blacksburg Police Department, with the assistance of Virginia State Police, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, and the Christiansburg Police Department executed a search warrant in Blacksburg on Tuesday.

Julius C. Semple-Dormer was taken into custody and was charged with the following:

  • Manufacturing, selling, giving, distributing, or possessing with intent to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute a controlled substance or an imitation controlled substance,
  • Sale, gift, distribution or possession with intent to sell, give or distribute marijuana,
  • Possession with intent to distribute a Schedule III controlled substance

During a search of the residence, officers located:

  • 2.08 lbs of Psilocybin Mushrooms (Estimated street value of $1,500)
  • 7 grams of Ketamine (Estimated street value $700)
  • 752 hits of LSD (Estimated street value of $11,000)
  • 9.79 lbs of Marijuana (Estimated street value of $12,000)
  • 827 grams of THC Wax (Estimated street value of $4,800)
  • 51 grams of THC Resin (Estimated street value of $300)
  • 4 lbs 9 ounces of Ibogaine (Estimated street value of $204,400)
  • 13 grams of MDMA (Estimated street value $1,300)
  • 3,784 grams of THC Gummies (Estimated street value of $1,100)
  • Over $10,000 in cash
Over $237k in drugs seized by authorities in a Blacksburg narcotic trafficking investigation. (Blacksburg Police Department) (WSLS)

