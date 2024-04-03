Man arrested after authorities seize over $237k in drugs during Blacksburg investigation

BLACKSBURG, Va. – A man was arrested after authorities seized over $237,000 of illicit drugs during a narcotics trafficking investigation in Blacksburg.
The Blacksburg Police Department, with the assistance of Virginia State Police, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, and the Christiansburg Police Department executed a search warrant in Blacksburg on Tuesday.
Julius C. Semple-Dormer was taken into custody and was charged with the following:
- Manufacturing, selling, giving, distributing, or possessing with intent to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute a controlled substance or an imitation controlled substance,
- Sale, gift, distribution or possession with intent to sell, give or distribute marijuana,
- Possession with intent to distribute a Schedule III controlled substance
During a search of the residence, officers located:
- 2.08 lbs of Psilocybin Mushrooms (Estimated street value of $1,500)
- 7 grams of Ketamine (Estimated street value $700)
- 752 hits of LSD (Estimated street value of $11,000)
- 9.79 lbs of Marijuana (Estimated street value of $12,000)
- 827 grams of THC Wax (Estimated street value of $4,800)
- 51 grams of THC Resin (Estimated street value of $300)
- 4 lbs 9 ounces of Ibogaine (Estimated street value of $204,400)
- 13 grams of MDMA (Estimated street value $1,300)
- 3,784 grams of THC Gummies (Estimated street value of $1,100)
- Over $10,000 in cash