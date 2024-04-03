Christiansburg woman ‘accidentally’ wins $1 million Powerball prize

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A Christiansburg woman struck gold, by mistake...

Miriam Long wanted to buy a Mega Millions ticket because the jackpot had risen to an estimated $893 million, and she wanted to get in the game.

Virginia Lottery officials said Long went to the Virginia Lottery machine at CVS on 1775 South Main Street in Blacksburg and accidentally hit the button for a Powerball ticket.

The ‘accidental’ ticket matched the first five winning numbers in the March 18 Powerball drawing to win $1 million, according to officials.

“It’s the best mistake of my life!” she told Lottery officials.

We’re told the winning numbers were 10-17-20-39-44 and the Powerball number was 16. The only number she didn’t match was the Powerball number.

On top of Long’s $1 million prize, retailers that sell a $1 million ticket receive a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery.

“My heart was pounding!” she said. “It’s overwhelming!”

According to the Virginia Lottery, the chances of matching all six numbers are 1 in 292.2 million.

All profits from the Virginia Lottery go to K-12 education in Virginia, officials said. You can see a breakdown of the fund distribution here.