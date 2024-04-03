Investigation underway after 25-year-old man found dead in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – A death investigation is underway in Pulaski County after a man was found dead in the Dublin area on Tuesday evening, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said they received a disturbance call in the 4800 block of Lee Highway, and when they arrived at the scene, they found 25-year-old Chad O. Pennington, of Hiwassee, dead.

Recommended Videos

Deputies believe this is an isolated incident and said it’s an ongoing investigation.

We will continue to update this article as we learn more.

Stay with 10 News as this breaking news story develops.