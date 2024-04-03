RISE Dispensary moves to new location in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A medical marijuana dispensary is expanding in Lynchburg.

RISE Dispensary held a ribbon cutting Wednesday at its new location on Old Forest Road. The old location on Campbell Avenue has been open for two years, but staff said they needed more room because of its success.

Staff said cannabis can help people with anxiety, pain, and insomnia, and those going through chemotherapy.

They also plan to hire more people to work at the new site. Since Gov. Youngkin vetoed a bill that would have allowed for retail sales of marijuana, staff said RISE is the only place to safely access cannabis.

“We still feel like there’s a lot of room for growth in the medical program in Virginia, because of the limited amount of marketing we can do — we can educate. We are looking at ways to educate Virginia better on being able to use this program so that they’ll have a safe place to access cannabis,” said Jack Page, market leader at RISE Dispensaries.

There are six RISE Dispensary locations across Southwest Virginia.