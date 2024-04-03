Sen. Tim Kaine launches 2024 re-election campaign during tour in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – U.S. Senator Tim Kaine is vying for re-election to serve another six years up at the capitol.
Kaine for Virginia campaign launched the “Standing Up For Virginia” tour to highlight the work Sen. Kaine has done to help Virginians in every corner of the Commonwealth.
The tour landed Kaine in different spots in Virginia, including Roanoke on Tuesday.
Kaine spoke to a room full of supporters about his reason for running for re-election.
“The reason I’m running again is I think right now we got to have people that know how to stand up for others and stand together,” Kaine said.
Kaine has a special place in his heart for southwest Virginia as his wife and former Virginia Secretary of Education, Anne Holton, grew up in the Star City.
Kaine makes it a point to not forget about Southwest Virginia while up in D.C.
“We’ve done a couple things in the last few years. This infrastructure bill, we’re investing money in roads, rail, bridges, broadband...really important projects in Southwest Virginia. We are investing money in innovative technology hubs like the Tech Hub that’s around advanced manufacturing,” Kaine said.
Eight Republican candidates have entered their party’s primary to unseat the former vice presidential nominee:
- Hung Cao, nonprofit founder, U.S. Navy veteran, and nominee for Virginia’s 10th congressional district in 2022
- Jonathan Emord, author and constitutional litigator
- Eddie Garcia, financial advisor, former congressional aide, and retired U.S. Army officer
- Gwen Hickman, immigration and criminal law attorney
- Kimberly Lowe, farmer and policy analyst
- Scott Parkinson, Club for Growth vice president of government affairs and former chief of staff to Ron DeSantis
- Chuck Smith, former chair of the Virginia Beach Republican Party, nominee for Virginia’s 3rd congressional district in 2010, and candidate for Attorney General of Virginia in 2017 and 2021
- Ron Vitiello, former deputy director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement