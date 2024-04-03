Sen. Tim Kaine launches 2024 re-election campaign during tour in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – U.S. Senator Tim Kaine is vying for re-election to serve another six years up at the capitol.

Kaine for Virginia campaign launched the “Standing Up For Virginia” tour to highlight the work Sen. Kaine has done to help Virginians in every corner of the Commonwealth.

The tour landed Kaine in different spots in Virginia, including Roanoke on Tuesday.

Kaine spoke to a room full of supporters about his reason for running for re-election.

“The reason I’m running again is I think right now we got to have people that know how to stand up for others and stand together,” Kaine said.

Kaine has a special place in his heart for southwest Virginia as his wife and former Virginia Secretary of Education, Anne Holton, grew up in the Star City.

Kaine makes it a point to not forget about Southwest Virginia while up in D.C.

“We’ve done a couple things in the last few years. This infrastructure bill, we’re investing money in roads, rail, bridges, broadband...really important projects in Southwest Virginia. We are investing money in innovative technology hubs like the Tech Hub that’s around advanced manufacturing,” Kaine said.

Eight Republican candidates have entered their party’s primary to unseat the former vice presidential nominee: