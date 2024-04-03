Three in custody after Lynchburg robbery

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Three people are in custody after a robbery in Lynchburg Tuesday evening, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

Police said on Tuesday at around 6 p.m., officers responded to the 1200 block of Moseley Drive in reference to a robbery. When officers arrived, a man advised that Amber Hamilton and Jesse Williams had robbed him of his shoes and money.

We’re told it was reported that Williams had struck the man with a pair of brass knuckles and, and the man was shot with a BB gun by Hamilton.

LPD said within a half hour, officers were able to locate both suspects at a home in Madison Heights and both were taken into custody without incident.

A search warrant was executed at the same home, where evidence of the robbery was located. Officers also located about two pounds of marijuana, cocaine and a shotgun.

Barry Wills, 28, of Madison Heights is charged with the following:

Possession of Schedule I/II Drug

Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I/II Drug

Possession of a Weapon while in Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana (Over a Pound).

Wills was transported to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority in Amherst and is currently being held without bond.

Amber Hamilton, 29, of Madison Heights is charged with the following:

Assault and Battery

Robbery

Brandish/Point a Firearm

Hamilton was transported to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority in Lynchburg and was held on a $7,500 bond.

Jesse Williams, 32 of Amherst was charged with assault and battery, and robbery.

Williams was transported to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority in Lynchburg and is currently being held without bond.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6041 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.