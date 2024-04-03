WATCH: Helicopter team rescues man who fell 60 feet down a cliff - The Sprint

ROANOKE, Va. – Been a long week? Don’t worry - we’re almost to the finish line! Join us for the Sprint and we’ll get you all caught up on what’s trending for the day and the major news of the day.

Hold onto your seats because we’ll be covering a LOT today. Here’s a look at just some of the few stories we’ll discuss:

A cliff rescue caught on camera | Virginia Today Anchor Japhanie Gray will chat about the heartstopping footage and what it took for first responders to rescue a man who fell 60 feet down a cliff.

Stopping sexual and human trafficking | Learn more about the new initiative at the Roanoke Blacksburg Regional Airport that’s looking to connect victims of human trafficking or assault with real-time support.

Honoring a hometown hero | Meet the Roanoke City firefighter who is being recognized as Firefighter of the Year.

In the past, you could catch the Sprint Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.; now, the Sprint is streaming weekdays on our website at 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. instead.

Missed it? No worries! You can watch it here!

Know what's on tap for the day ahead! Have the stories we're following delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Here’s where you can watch us:

The Sprint can be watched on our website and wherever you stream WSLS 10 weekdays.

You can also watch it on our 10 News app. Click here to download if you’re an IOS user and here to download if you have an Android.

Be sure to leave a comment. We’d love to hear from you!

Thanks for watching!

Want to know more about the Sprint? Leave us a question using the form below: