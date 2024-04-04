Christiansburg Starbucks baristas win union election, joining nationwide movement

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A Christiansburg Starbucks has become the 18th Starbucks location in Virginia to unionize with Starbucks Workers United, joining a nationwide movement to create better working environments at Starbucks coffee shops throughout the U.S.

So far, more than 410 stores and 10,000 workers across the country have joined the union in an ongoing fight to secure justice at work, specifically when it comes to protections on core issues such as respect, living wages, racial and gender equity and fair scheduling.

Workers United referred to it as a monumental victory and said it is a strong indicator of the union’s success with the coffee giant in its efforts to reach a first contract with unionized baristas in what’s been described as one of the fastest-growing organizing campaigns in modern history.

“I’m really proud of my fellow partners for coming together to secure yet another amazing win for SBWU, and I look forward to a future that facilitates a similar and even stronger unity, not just for Starbucks but for workers all across America,” said Gwynn McCord, a shift supervisor at the Christiansburg Starbucks.

This announcement comes after unionized Starbucks workers reached a labor agreement with the company in February to start a discussion with the goal being to “reach a foundational framework for collective bargaining agreements for represented stores and partners,” which you can read more about here.

Since 2021, 419 Starbucks stores in 43 states and the District of Columbia have successfully unionized, according to Workers United.