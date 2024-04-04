Preparations underway for 44th annual Roanoke Strawberry Festival

A sweet treat for a Star City staple.

The Community School’s Strawberry Festival is still a month out, but preparations are already underway.

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

On Thursday, volunteers baked 10,000 shortcakes for the fundraiser. The famous recipe uses real butter, locally-milled flour, and fresh Homestead Creamery milk.

The event features homemade strawberry shortcakes, sundaes, and chocolate-dipped berries and is known for bringing thousands of people to downtown Roanoke.

“We are a small independent school that serves kids Pre-K through 8th and it really is a cool tradition and community event as well as a fundraiser for the school,” said Community School Marketing Director Kitty Hopkins.

The cakes will go into the freezer until the festival, which is set for the first weekend in May at Elmwood Park.