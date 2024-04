ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating an Alleghany County crash that resulted in the death of a 66-year-old Covington man.

Authorities said on Thursday at about 7:30 p.m., Robert Eagle Wright was headed north on Route 18 when he ran off the left side of the road and hit a tree.

Wright was wearing his seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to State troopers.

The crash remains under investigation.