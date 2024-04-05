Bedford County man killed in two-vehicle crash

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A Bedford County man was killed in a crash in Goochland County Thursday evening, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities said at about 11:30 p.m., State troopers responded to a crash on westbound Interstate 64 that involved a 2018 Freightliner Cascadia tractor-trailer and a 2015 Freightliner Cascadia.

We’re told 37-year-old Bryan Scott O’Neal, of Bedford, drove the 2018 Freightliner Cascadia and rear-ended the other tractor-trailer.

O’Neal died at the scene, according to VSP. The driver of the other truck was not injured.

This crash remains under investigation, authorities said.