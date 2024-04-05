Charlotte County man indicted on close to 80 counts of child porn, bestiality charges

A Charlotte County man is behind bars in connection with close to 80 child porn and bestiality charges that have been brought against him, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said 46-year-old Stephen Darrell Hatcher Jr. has been indicted on the following:

23 counts of the possession of child pornography, which is a felony

53 counts of the possession of obscene items depicting a person engaged in sexual contact with an animal, which is also a felony

Criminal indictments contain only charges; defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Investigations involving the exploitation of children are particularly disturbing,” said Sheriff J.R. Grissom. “Our office and our law enforcement partners work diligently to protect these children and hold those that exploit them accountable.”

Sheriff Grissom further stated, “I am grateful of the continued work of our Investigators, Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, and assistance of our law enforcement partners in this investigation.”

Anyone with information on suspected child sexual exploitation can contact the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 434-542-5141 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 800-843-5678.