NASA researchers gear up for the solar eclipse

As we’re waiting for the eclipse, NASA scientists are gearing up to collect data on all of the different impacts of it.

From studying the sun itself to studying the moon, all the way to studying the wind on earth.

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

NASA scientists will be lined up all over the path of totality to gather as much data as they can before the next total eclipse, more than twenty years from now.

“That’s our chance to actually get in and see that corona and try to better understand solar winds. So scientists who study the sun are waiting for this exact moment, that way they can do their research,” NASA Langley Physical Scientist Jessica Taylor said.

NASA said they encourage everyone to use the opportunity to become “citizen scientists” and share their eclipse observations.