Try new dishes during Botetourt Restaurant Week

BOTOTEOURT, Va. – You can try new places to eat with friends or even by yourself during Botetourt Restaurant Week, which kicks off Friday.

More than a dozen restaurants are participating, including Donnie D’s Bagels and Deli, One Love Coffeehouse and Top Dawgs Pub and Deli.

Shop Botetourt has hosted this event for the past four years.

“Just by having outside visitors come and try our restaurants, what we hope is that they will come out for Botetourt Restaurant Week and then come back after. They’ll find something that they like. Tell their friends maybe even share it on social media with #BOCO eats, and if they do that, they can actually be entered to win a gift card from one of our sponsors,” said Brandy Underwood with Shop Botetourt.

Shop Botetourt is also giving away more than $300 worth of gift cards from its sponsors for people, which include Pancho Mexican Restaurant and the Reserve at Danville.

Meanwhile, 10 News had the chance to try two places participating. The first stop was the Town Center Tap House. It’s serving two new dishes. The first is called “My Big Fat Greek Chicken Wrap” while the second is called “Boucher’s Fried Oyster Po Boy.”

“I mean, we pretty much pack the house each night, you know. Restaurant Week does bring maybe some new faces in, but like I said, we primarily do it for the community and our existing guests,” said Manager Z Surber with Town Center Tap House.

Bryant Orchard Farm Market is also participating and will be serving its grab-and-go meals.

It includes sandwiches such as Italian and chicken salad served with pasta salad. It also has a delicious apple cider slushie. This is the first time it’s participating.

“We want to bring as many people to Botetourt as we can. There are so many great restaurants, coffee shops, [and] lots of places to see and things to do in Botetourt County. So, we hope that people will come and share in restaurant week with us,” said Owner Kelsey Bryant with Bryant Orchards Farm Market.

Botetourt Restaurant Week ends April 13. Click here for a list of participating restaurants.