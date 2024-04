BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating an incident on Trents Ferry Road in Bedford County.

Police said the incident occurred in the 1000 block at 2:24 p.m., and involves a fatality.

Recommended Videos

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

According to VDOT, Trents Ferry Road in the vicinity of Fox Hill Road is currently closed.

We’re told troopers are determining the cause of the fatality, which appears not to be a crash.

Details are limited at this time. We’ll continue to update this article as we learn more.