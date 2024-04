PULASKI, Va. – People in the New River Valley are helping people who are experiencing homelessness.

Teams at James Hardie, a manufacturing company with crews in Pulaski, Radford and Wytheville, created over 750 blessing bags filled with toiletries and personal items as part of the Giving Back Campaign.

They also delivered 100 Wendy’s gift cards for families with children who are put up in hotels for the night.