53º
Join Insider

Local News

Two crashes causing delays on I-81 North in Roanoke and Montgomery Counties

Sydney Jaxtheimer, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

Tags: Traffic, Roanoke County, Salem, Montgomery County
Tractor trailer crash causing delays on I-81 North in Montgomery County (VDOT)

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A multi-vehicle crash on I-81 North in Roanoke County is causing delays for drivers as well as a tractor trailer crash in Montgomery County.

The multi-vehicle crash happened at mile marker 137., according to VDOT.

Recommended Videos

They said traffic backups are approximately three miles.

In Montgomery County, a tractor trailer crash has both the left shoulder and left lane closed at mile marker 125.8 on I-81 North.

VDOT said traffic backups are approximately two miles in Montgomery County.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 News on air and online as we continue to learn more.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Sydney joined the WSLS 10 News team in June 2021.

email

facebook

twitter