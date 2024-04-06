Two crashes causing delays on I-81 North in Roanoke and Montgomery Counties

Tractor trailer crash causing delays on I-81 North in Montgomery County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A multi-vehicle crash on I-81 North in Roanoke County is causing delays for drivers as well as a tractor trailer crash in Montgomery County.

The multi-vehicle crash happened at mile marker 137., according to VDOT.

They said traffic backups are approximately three miles.

In Montgomery County, a tractor trailer crash has both the left shoulder and left lane closed at mile marker 125.8 on I-81 North.

VDOT said traffic backups are approximately two miles in Montgomery County.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 News on air and online as we continue to learn more.