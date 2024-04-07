Bedford County Parks and Recreation hosts first Thrive Outside Festival

Bedford County – Bedford county embraces the great outdoors with their first ever Thrive Outside Festival.

Over a thousand people and 32 vendors made their way to Falling Creek Park as the Bedford County Parks and Rec put on their first Thrive Outside Festival.

Recommended Videos

Shedding light on events and activities throughout the area.

“To really feel proud about their community and want to come to Bedford but also to stay in Bedford, to learn about all the different open spaces and green spaces that they can go and explore. It gives people a sense of pride to live in Bedford County,” Lee Wittekind, Outdoor Event and Outreach Coordinator for Bedford County Parks and Recreation said.

The festival also pinpoints the importance of spending time outdoors.

“It’s just so key for people’s mental health and wellness,” Wittekind said.

For the Peaks Retreats and Adventure Center, the festival allows them to meet new people and share their mission of educating through adventurous experiences.

“It’s so important for me, the outdoors have been a huge part of my life. And I chose to go into outdoor education. I love getting people outside so you can’t beat just having time together outside with your friends, family and community,” Susan Herndon-Powell, Center Director for the Peaks Retreats and Adventure Center said.

If you missed this year’s Thrive Outside Festival, don’t you worry, Bedford County Parks and Rec said this year was such a hit, you can expect it again next year.

Parks and Recreation Events Calendar | County of Bedford, Virginia (bedfordcountyva.gov)