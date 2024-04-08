Central Virginia Community College getting kids excited about the eclipse

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Central Virginia Community College made sure everyone could enjoy the eclipse, even if it was a little too cloudy out.

They had activities on campus, including several telescopes to look through, bleaching shirts to look like the eclipse, and eclipse-themed snacks — like moon pies and sun chips.

The Blue Ridge Astronomy Club volunteered their time, and telescopes to teach kids and adults alike about the eclipse.

“People are just fascinated. Whoever gets to look at the sun through a telescope? Whether it’s a white light telescope or a specialized hydrogen alpha telescope and see things you’ve never seen in your life,” John Sokol with the Blue Ridge Astronomy Club said.

Several school groups attended the event, so their kids could learn about the eclipse while having some fun at the same time.