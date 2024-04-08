Fourth annual Barks ‘n Rec fundraiser underway

ROANOKE, Va. – The community is coming together to support Saint Francis Service Dogs’ fourth annual “Barks’ n Rec” fundraiser.

To participate, you can do your own thing the week of April 15-21. Pledge to do an activity like swimming, reading, or whatever you enjoy.

It costs $25 to participate, and you have the option of creating an individual fundraising page.

All of the proceeds go to support raising and training a service dog for someone with a disability.

“The people we serve are challenging themselves to be their best selves, and we can all get out there,” Saint Francis Service Dogs Executive Director Cabell Youell said. “Do it for a good cause, and help someone who really deserves it to get a Saint Francis Service Dog.”

The group has a goal of raising $65,000. They just need $20,000 more to reach that.

To register, click here.