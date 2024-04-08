Gun violence prevention program to begin in Roanoke middle schools this summer

ROANOKE, Va. – A new school summer program is coming to Roanoke City Public Schools, with a mission to prevent gun violence and gang activity.

It’s called “Community Builders” — local lawmaker Delegate Sam Rasoul (D - Roanoke) sponsored the bill signed into law last week by Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin.

“This one actually being administered by the school system is the first of its kind here in Virginia,” Rasoul said. “We think doing some prevention work at the middle school is a way to build some of those positive habits as we move forward.”

Rasoul said hopefully Roanoke will receive half a million dollars over the next couple of years to create the program that’ll be available to rising eighth graders.

Dr. Verletta White, Roanoke City Public Schools superintendent, spoke earlier this year to the General Assembly’s education committee.

“‘When did things start to go wrong?’” Dr. White said. “Many times they will point to the middle school level. ‘That’s when you should have talked to me.’ That’s what they’ll tell you.”

While details are still being hammered out, Rasoul said the program will have several goals.

“It’s really comprehensive in thinking through not only your workforce development but also thinking through the social and emotional wellbeing,” Rasoul said. “Thinking through the future when you’re wanting to potentially figure out is there a college track for you. I mean it’s not too easy in middle school to begin thinking through some of that.”

School leaders plan to begin the program in just a few months.

“When school is out and opportunities for engagement are limited, gun-related incidents often increase,” Dr. White said. “This alarming trend underscores the urgent need for effective interventions.”