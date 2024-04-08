LIST: Schools in our region dismissing early on Monday, April 8 due to solar eclipse

Several schools in our region will dismiss early on Monday, April 8, so that students can be safe viewing the solar eclipse.
Here’s a list of schools that will dismiss early in our region:
- Floyd County Public Schools: Outlying schools will be released at 11:30 a.m., town schools at 12 p.m. After-school activities canceled.
- Roanoke City Public Schools: Schools will dismiss two hours early.
- Rockbridge County Public Schools: All schools will be on a two-hour early release.
- Lexington City Schools: Students will be released 30 minutes early. HWES dismissal; 2:15 p.m.; LDMS dismissal; 2:30 p.m. See parent letter for more information.
- Alleghany Highlands Public Schools: Students will be released three hours early.
- Buena Vista City Public Schools: Early dismissal at 1 p.m.
- Bland County Public Schools: Schools will have a late dismissal at 3:45 p.m.
- Craig County Public Schools: Schools will be dismissed at 1:30 p.m.
- Danville Public Schools: April 8 will be an early release day due to the solar eclipse.
- Pittsylvania County Public Schools: Schools will dismiss at noon.
- Pulaski County Public Schools: Schools will close three hours early.