Trial dates set for two arrested after Amherst Co. students ate fentanyl-positive gummies

Nicole Sanders and Clifford Dugan are facing several charges in connection with the fentanyl-related illnesses of seven children at Central Elementary School.

AMHERST CO., Va. – Trial dates have been set for the two people arrested after several Amherst County fourth-grade students ate gummy bears that tested positive for fentanyl in December, according to court records.

Clifford Dugan Jr.’s trial is set for June 10, 2024 at 11 a.m., and Nicole Sander’s trial is set for June 18, 2024 at 2:30 p.m.

As we’ve previously reported, the incident happened on Dec. 12, 2023, when seven students at Central Elementary School had an allergic reaction to something they ingested at school. Five sought medical treatment, according to authorities.

Officials said the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office conducted a field test on the bag that contained the gummies the students ate, which tested positive for fentanyl, according to deputies.

Nicole Sanders and Clifford Dugan Jr. were arrested as a result, facing felony charges in connection with the children’s fentanyl-related illnesses.

Sanders was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and the possession of a schedule I or II drug, and Dugan Jr. was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and the possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.