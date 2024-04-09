Beautiful spring weather means blooming flowers and blooming allergies

Experts at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine said the best way to lessen your symptoms is to find out what you are allergic to.

They said if we know what triggers our allergies, then we know how to fight back against the itchy eyes and watery nose.

“That allergy testing will really help determine what your triggers are, what seasons to be weary of, and really what medications can be used so that you can be proactive and anticipate perhaps the next season,” said Dr. Rebecca Schapira, allergist and immunologist physician at Virginia Tech Carilion.

She said during this time of the year, tree pollen is what is causing most of our allergies.