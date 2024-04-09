Man charged in connection with Pittsylvania Co. deadly shooting

Charles Pannell, Jr., charged in connection with a shooting that left a woman dead in Pittsylvania Co. on Saturday. (Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office)

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – A man is in custody after a deadly shooting in Pittsylvania County on Saturday.

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Recommended Videos

According to the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, the county 911 center received a call at around 3 a.m. Saturday in reference to a person who had been shot in the 500 block of Tucker Road in Gretna.

Authorities said upon arrival, deputies found 38-year-old Latisha Johnson of Hurt, Virginia, unresponsive with what appeared to be a single gunshot wound. We’re told Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.

41-year-old Charles Pannell, Jr. was arrested and charged with the following:

Assault and battery family member,

Shooting from a vehicle,

Use or display of a firearm in committing of a felony,

Reckless handling of a firearm,

Causing or encouraging acts rendering children delinquent, abused, etc.

The sheriff’s office said Pannell is being held without bond.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 434-432-7931 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-791-0044.