Roanoke pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by vehicle on Hershberger Road

ROANOKE, Va. – A pedestrian is in the hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle on Hershberger Road, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Authorities said the vehicle was headed west on Hershberger Road NW shortly before 6 a.m. when the pedestrian walked out into the road and was hit. The pedestrian was then transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Law enforcement told 10 News that the driver of the vehicle involved stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. Authorities said the driver did not appear to be impaired.

At this time, the westbound lanes of Hershberger Road NW between Bean Street and Williamson Road Northwest are closed until further notice as investigators work to determine the cause of the crash.

Drivers are asked to avoid this area if they can.

