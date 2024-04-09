Zum looking to fill over 180 positions

ROANOKE, Va. – Zum has hit the ground running when it comes to finding school bus drivers for Roanoke City Schools.

They held their first hiring event Tuesday.

They’re looking to fill 130 driver positions along with 50 bus attendant positions.

Zum said even if you’ve never been a bus driver before, they’re willing to help you get there.

“If they’re a school bus driver currently, that’s great but if they don’t, they want to be trained, we’re more than willing to do that. We’re looking for safe and reliable people who care about kids because we want to make sure we’re putting the best product on the road for the students at RCPS next year,” Zum Regional Manager Richard Lindell said.

Zum tells us this is the first of many hiring events. They plan to hold one once a month until positions are filled.

You can also fill out an application online here.