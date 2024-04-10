Local Colors Festival returns to Roanoke in May

ROANOKE, Va. – The Local Colors Festival returns to Roanoke this year and will feature people from over 50 different countries.

There will be cuisine, artisan booths, educational and cultural displays, and community partners.

This year, South Korea is the featured country.

The mayor and two performance teams from Roanoke’s Sister City Wonju, South Korea will participate this year.

“It’s wonderful, we had the question come up, what is the featured country, and have not been able to pull that together until this year, we’re hoping going forward to have that be the standard for the local colors festival,” Lisa Spencer, the executive director of Local Colors said.

This is the 33rd year of the event.

