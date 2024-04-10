Meet Ginger: 10 News’ Pet of the Week

ROANOKE, Va. – Meet Ginger! This lovable and energetic nine-month-old puppy is looking for her forever home.

Ginger loves her toys and is full of energy! Julie Rickmond, the Marketing and Communications Director at the Roanoke Valley SPCA said Ginger would fit in well with an active family.

If you are interested in adopting Ginger, you can call the RVSPCA at 540-339-9247 or click here.

The Roanoke Valley SPCA is also hosting its annual Best in Show art event to benefit the shelter on April 25. For more details, click here.