71º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Meet Ginger: 10 News’ Pet of the Week

Ginger is available for adoption at the Roanoke Valley SPCA

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Rachel Lucas, Anchor

Tags: Pet Of The Week, Roanoke Valley SPCA, Pets, Animals

ROANOKE, Va. – Meet Ginger! This lovable and energetic nine-month-old puppy is looking for her forever home.

Ginger loves her toys and is full of energy! Julie Rickmond, the Marketing and Communications Director at the Roanoke Valley SPCA said Ginger would fit in well with an active family.

If you are interested in adopting Ginger, you can call the RVSPCA at 540-339-9247 or click here.

The Roanoke Valley SPCA is also hosting its annual Best in Show art event to benefit the shelter on April 25. For more details, click here.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Authors

Lauren Helkowski joined WSLS 10’s digital team in August 2022, but has held a passion for storytelling long before.

email

Watch Rachel weekdays during 10 News at 5:30, 6 and 7 p.m.

email

facebook

twitter