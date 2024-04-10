64º
Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge launches spring campaign

Peter Mason, WSLS

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

It looks like the region will be having a lot of visitors from Northern Virginia this year.

Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge pulled the wraps off its advertising campaign Wednesday morning.

There will be a lot of emphasis on attracting tourists from Washington D.C. and Northern Virginia, using advertising on buses and in the Metro system, as well as wrapped cars and other advertising.

It’s a plan that worked in 2023.

“We saw exactly what worked last year. We’re able to see that through our measurement and research, and we are fine-tuning the things that we did last year and then adding new things,” said Deborah Wright with Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge.

Last year’s campaign created a seven percent increase in visitors from Northern Virginia.

