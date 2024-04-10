Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge launches spring campaign

It looks like the region will be having a lot of visitors from Northern Virginia this year.
Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge pulled the wraps off its advertising campaign Wednesday morning.
There will be a lot of emphasis on attracting tourists from Washington D.C. and Northern Virginia, using advertising on buses and in the Metro system, as well as wrapped cars and other advertising.
It’s a plan that worked in 2023.
“We saw exactly what worked last year. We’re able to see that through our measurement and research, and we are fine-tuning the things that we did last year and then adding new things,” said Deborah Wright with Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge.
Last year’s campaign created a seven percent increase in visitors from Northern Virginia.