Collinsville man arrested for impersonating U.S. Marshal, police say

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – A Collinsville man is behind bars after allegedly impersonating a U.S. Marshal on Wednesday night, according to the Martinsville Police Department.

Officers said shortly after midnight, they received a report about a suspicious vehicle in the 700 block of Corn Tassel Trail. Authorities told 10 News that a resident had approached the man in the vehicle and saw that he was wearing body armor and other items resembling law enforcement equipment.

The driver, later identified as 36-year-old Dominique Cornelius Grant, falsely claimed to have been a U.S. Marshal who was conducting surveillance in the area, Martinsville Police said.

The driver left the scene before police arrived.

According to the police department, Grant was arrested for the impersonation of a law enforcement officer, a second or subsequent offense, and is being held in the Martinsville City Jail without bond.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Captain Ben Peters at the Martinsville Police Department at 276-403-5318.