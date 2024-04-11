First black female officer becomes first SRO for Martinsville’s Clearview Early Learning Center

The first black female officer in Martinsville is now making her mark on the next generation.

Retired officer Coretha Gravely’ is the first-ever SRO for Clearview Early Learning Center.

She will help create a secure environment for the preschool’s students, faculty, and staff and is already a beloved community figure.

The appointment also marks a major milestone for the school district, completing its goal of having an SRO in every building.

“Officer Gravely is already a very familiar face at Clearview thanks to her extensive community involvement over the years,” said T.J. Slaughter, MCPS Director of School Safety and Emergency Management. “She has participated in countless family events and other activities at Clearview and other schools in our district. We couldn’t be happier to have her on board, completing our team of district SROs.”