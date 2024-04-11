Man sentenced to 25 years in prison for Super 8 Motel killing

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Ishmael Bailey will spend 25 years in prison for killing a man at the Super 8 Motel on Candlers Mountain Rd in Lynchburg back in 2020. 10 News reported on the murder.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Bethany Harrison said he was sentenced by a circuit court judge to a total of 53 years in prison with 28 years suspended.

48-year-old Lamark Williams was killed on November 24, 2020 when Bailey was 24.

Officers spoke with Bailey inside the hotel lobby after he called dispatch to report a sexual assault.

Harrison said the following happened after officers came to the hotel:

“Officers noticed Bailey had a pistol tucked into the back of his pants,” said Harrison in a statement. “Bailey said had a bus ticket to return home to Chesterfield County the next day but came to the Super 8 motel to meet a man who was to help him get unemployment benefits. He went to the man’s hotel room where the man made a move toward him that made Bailey believe the man aimed to sexually assault Bailey. Bailey then shot the man.”

Police found Williams unresponsive on the floor, shot once in the chest.

Bailey was interviewed by detectives and repeated the sexual assault story but added that he knew the Williams, had gotten money from him before, and admitted that after the shooting, he went through his pockets but did not take anything.

“While incarcerated, Bailey wrote multiple letters where he explained in detail what happened in the hotel room. Bailey said he came to the victim’s room to have sex for money. Bailey did not have sex but wanted the money from the victim. When the victim refused to give him money, Bailey threatened the victim with his gun. The victim still refused to hand over any money so Bailey shot him one time. The victim fell over and Bailey fled from the hotel. Bailey went to an apartment on Kemper Street then returned to the hotel to talk to police after he spoke to his father on the phone,” said Harrison.

He will serve time for charges of first degree murder, use of a firearm during the commission of a murder, and attempted robbery. Two other charges were dismissed by agreement with the Commonwealth in exchanged for a guilty plea to the three charges.