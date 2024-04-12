30-year-old man killed in Montgomery County crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a three-vehicle crash in Montgomery County that left a 30-year-old man dead.

Police said the crash occurred Thursday at 10:25 p.m. on Interstate 81 northbound, just south of Route 177.

According to VSP, a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling north on I-81 and struck a 2021 Kenworth tractor-trailer in the rear. The Silverado came to a rest against the guardrail on the left side of the road.

The driver of the Chevrolet exited the vehicle and was struck by a 2012 Mercedes Benz, which was also traveling north.

VSP said the driver of the Chevrolet was identified as 30-year-old Brandon Williston, of Christiansburg. Williston died at the scene, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.