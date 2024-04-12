Dinos vs. Dawgs: Roanoke Berglund Center expects about 24,000 people this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – Two major events at the Berglund Center are drawing thousands upon thousands of people to the Star City. Ahead of Friday night’s Rail Yard Dawgs playoff game, lines formed in anticipation of Jurassic Quest.

Latisha, Robert and Avery Harper drove in from Lynchburg.

“I wanted to beat the crowds,” said Latisha Harper. “I figured there was going to be a lot of people here, especially tomorrow. And he loves dinosaurs. That’s why. That’s why we’re here.”

Dino Trainer Isaiah Valbrun said staff are ready for the rush.

“It is a big building, but with people, it will fill up really quick. So you want to make sure that you have eyes on everyone in your party,” said Valbrun.

With Jurassic Quest open until 8 p.m. and puck drop at 7:05 p.m., Berglund Center Director of Sales and Marketing Robert Knight said fans need to plan ahead. He recommends you buy advanced parking passes. There are only 1,200 spots on site and they fill up fast.

“Unfortunately, we just don’t have enough spots to fit everybody,” said Knight. “We wish we could fit everybody, but it’s just the reality of the situation.”

There is a free shuttle service to and from the Elmwood parking garage. Even though the Berglund Center may be in your backyard, Knight said it’s important to get there early.

“It can seem that Berglund Center is maybe 10 minutes away from you, but you have to treat it like you’re going to a major concert,” said Knight.

He admitted the parking problem is a good one to have.

“It’s a great problem to have,” said Knight. “When we’re having a lot of events and we’re having problems with people parking, that means we’re serving the community and making sure that there’s entertainment for everybody.”

Law enforcement is also helping with crowd and traffic control, especially near the intersection at Orange Avenue and Williamson Road.

To learn more about parking and shuttles, click here.