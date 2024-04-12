Jurassic Quest back in Roanoke this weekend

Dinosaurs are invading the Star City this weekend.

The annual Jurassic Quest exhibit is back at the Berglund Center.

The nationally recognized show takes you back in time to when dinosaurs ruled the earth, with true-to-life-size animatronic replicas.

This year, the herd of prehistoric creatures is bigger than ever.

There will also be new attractions, rides, live shows and hands-on activities for the whole family.

“We travel all from the Triassic through the Jurassic period,” said Isaiah Valbrun, a dino trainer. “So you’ll see iconic dinosaurs, T-Rex, triceratops, and brachiosaurus, and you’ll probably see some you’ve never heard of, and afterward, you’ll head to the activity center where we have raptor show, arts and crafts, face painting, and more.“

The widely popular event starts Friday and runs through Sunday. You can purchase your tickets here.