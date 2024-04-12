Mayor of Richmond Levar Stoney hosts Virginia Governor campaign stop in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Democratic gubernatorial candidate and current Mayor of Richmond, Levar Stoney made a campaign stop in Roanoke ahead of the election in 2025.

Stoney was at Fork in the Alley Friday afternoon for an early start on campaigning, saying he will be a leader pushing issues that matter to working families and children.

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

Stoney said if elected as governor, his first priority is investment in public education, he said this is the foundation for the future of the Commonwealth.

“I believe every family no matter their zip code, no matter the color of their skin, who they pray to, who they love deserves a fair shot in this state and for us that fair shot agenda will be pro-worker, pro-family, and pro-opportunity and I plan on talking about that and speaking about that in every corner of the state, including the Roanoke valley,” Stoney said.

As of now, the only other Democratic gubernatorial candidate is U.S. Representative Abigail Spanberger, who made her way through Roanoke for a campaign stop last month. As for Republican candidates, Merle Rutledge is the only Republican so far running for 2025 Virginia Governor, according to Balletpedia.