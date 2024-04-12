Vietnam veterans embark on Honor Flight

BEDFORD, Va. – 15 Vietnam veterans left for the trip of a lifetime Friday, heading out on the Southwest Virginia Honor Flight.

The trip allows veterans in our area to go up to Washington D.C. And experience all of the war memorials.

It’s an experience organizers say a lot of these veterans have never had.

They said it’s especially important to recognize and celebrate these Vietnam veterans, and give them the respect they didn’t necessarily get when they came home from the war.

“I’m real excited. The wall is going to be the hardest part for me I think,” Vietnam veteran Richard Garmling said.

“Going to the Vietnam veteran’s wall mainly. I knew probably about a dozen people on the wall,” Vietnam veteran Sam Lewis said.

The veterans will return to the memorial on Sunday for a big welcome home celebration.