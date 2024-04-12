Virginia Tech partners with Virginia Cooperative Extension for Household Water Quality Program

Many people throughout Southwest Virginia rely on wells for their fresh drinking water. Virginia Tech, in partnership with the Virginia Cooperative Extension, is providing affordable water testing kits for those people.

The water testing kits are $70. After collection, two research labs, both located on Virginia Tech’s Blacksburg campus, test for bacteria, Ph, a variety of metals, and water hardness.

“We’re looking for evidence that water has been on the surface may be getting into our deeper well water,” said Erin Ling, senior research associate in the Department of Biological Systems Engineering at Virginia Tech. “We test for e. Coli which is a sign that human or animal waste is entering your water supply.”

If contaminants are present, the Virginia Household Water Quality Program works with folks by providing resources and appropriate next steps.

For more information, you can find it here.