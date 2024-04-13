Henry County crash leaves 46-year-old man dead

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that left a 46-year-old man dead in Henry County on Friday.
According to police, the crash occurred at 3:48 p.m. on Original Henry Road, near Bellwood Road in Henry County.
We’re told a 1996 Honda Civic was traveling east on Original Henry Road when the vehicle crossed the center line and struck a Chevrolet 2500 head-on.
VSP said the driver of the Honda was identified as Jonathan Adkins, 46, of Ferrum. We’re told Adkins died at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.