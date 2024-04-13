Jurassic Quest returns to Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – North America’s most popular interactive dinosaur experience is BACK, BIGGER and BETTER than EVER!

Jurassic Quest is bringing more hands-on activities, education and fun for the whole family including our expanded herd of life-like moving and roaring dinosaurs, themed rides and attractions, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities including a giant fossil dig real fossils.

There’s something for the little ones, a “Triceratots” soft play area for our littlest explorers, photo opportunities, a newly launched video tour featuring our star dinosaur trainers, and more!

Brand new attractions include kids facing off with the notoriously fast Jurassic Quest Utahraptors for “Raptor Run” races, and “Rope-a-Raptor,” where experienced “BrontoBusters” help kids lasso stray dinos to get them back to their pens.