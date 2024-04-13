Roanoke City Schools celebrates grand opening of new CTE center

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Schools is investing in the future with the grand opening of the Charles W. Day Technical Education Center.

The grand opening featured remarks from school, city, and division leaders.

The two-story, 72,822 sq. foot building features 17 classrooms, 16 labs, and cutting-edge technology to support learning in 17 career pathways.

The vision for DAYTEC came from Superintendent Verletta White and RCPS’ Equity in Action Plan, unveiled in May 2021, which is increasing equity in the delivery of high-quality instruction and enhancing Roanoke City Public Schools’ accessibility and support for the community at large.

“Many of our students had to travel across town. Had to give up an elective course in order to take advantage of CTE courses,” White said.

The students started moving into the building at the beginning of the year. Friday’s grand opening ceremony was a celebration of the final touches being added to the building.

Tahj Thompson was one of the first students to join DAYTEC.

“I understand why everyone should explore different career opportunities as a high school student. I am more passionate about my future than ever thanks to DAYTECH,” Thompson said.

While students will be able to learn multiple skills and trades, Dr. White said it’s about more than just that.

“Our students are learning not just critical content in these various areas but they’re learning those soft skills that are essential for life. How to start and end a project on time. How to stay on time and on budget. How to keep your word. How to give a firm handshake and have your word mean something,” White said. That’s what our students are learning. They will tell you that and as you go throughout the building, you’ll be able to see that.”