Community bids farewell to the Wasena Bridge during Wasena Bridge Bonanza

Roanoke – A bittersweet celebration. The Wasena neighborhood forum brought the party for the Wasena Bridge Bonanza before it’s shutdown for construction later this month.

From vendors and music to art, hundreds of people came to the Wasena area to bid their farewells to the iconic bridge.

Recommended Videos

The event even allowed a once in a lifetime opportunity to “Make your mark” on the bridge by getting creative with chalk.

” The reason we are throwing this is just to remind everybody of the community that we have built down here and even though it’s going to be a little more difficult to get to that we are a destination that is worth the detour. So don’t forget about us, we are going to be down here doing what we do,” Jim Hosch, President of the Wasena Neighborhood Forum said.