Local non-profit hosts 4th annual HopeDriven HeRow Expo for children battling cancer

Vinton – Hundreds of cars and spectators made their way to the 4th annual HopeDriven HeRow Expo to rally behind families battling childhood cancer.

“It gives us a reason to keep going,” Mandy Price, Mom of late Rowan Price said.

The annual HopeDriven HeRow Expo is in honor of four-year-old Rowan Price who passed away from cancer in 2019. This year marks the fourth year, and the turnout was one for the books.

“This is just mind blowing, so I know for a fact that we got over 200 vehicles registered which is the largest show we’ve ever had since HopeDriven has become an organization. We are extremely excited, and every car here means more money for the family that we are sponsoring,” President of HopeDriven, Kevin Jenkins said.

Every year a new child with cancer is selected to receive the money from the fundraiser to help with medical costs and whatever else is needed.

This year, money will go to Roanoke eight-year-old Tripp Poats who is battling leukemia which has recently relapsed.

“This is for them, and to support them. And as a parent going through this it’s really hard to lower your pride and ask for help and so I’m just very excited that they accepted this opportunity,” Price said.

The fundraiser brought in hundreds of people to support local families battling childhood cancer. From car enthusiasts to spectators all showing up for a good cause.

“It’s a good thing to be out here and show your car, work with the community, and help children that are sick. We do everything that we can,” Jamie Lennartson, car enthusiast said.

The non-profit is in the process of counting how much money was raised for Tripp and his family.

HopeDriven says they have raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for multiple families dealing with childhood cancer, and they don’t plan to stop anytime soon.