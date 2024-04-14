Lynchburg Police investigating deadly shooting

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg Police are investigating the shooting death of a man early Sunday morning.

Investigators say around 2:26 a.m. Sunday morning, LPD officers responded to a report of a shooting that occurred in the 1100 block of Main Street. When officers arrived, they located one male victim on Main Street and another male victim on 12th Street and began starting aid.

Both males were transported to the Lynchburg General Hospital by the Lynchburg Fire Department.

One of the victims who was 37-year-old succumbed to his injury, and the other victim. 36, is currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Hall at (434) 455-6155 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900.